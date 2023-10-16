AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped Sunday after two weekends of music at Zilker Park.

With the festival ending, some may be wondering when they can enjoy the cooler weather outside at Zilker. But that won’t be for a few more weeks.

The Zilker Great Lawn area, plus a number of parking lots, will be closed through Saturday, according to the Austin Parks and Recreation Department closure map, which outlines more exact closure areas.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 21, the Zilker lawn will be closed for the annual fall maintenance. This is when parks crews do aeration, irrigation and nutrient application on the Zilker Great Lawn after summer and fall events like Austin City Limits, according to the parks and recreation department.

The parks department said it anticipates reopening the Zilker lawn Nov. 1, but it will give an update about reopening no earlier than Oct. 29.

Regarding other closures, Stratford Drive, which closes during ACL, will reopen Saturday. Lane closures on Barton Springs Drive between Stratford and Azie Morton Road will go through Wednesday.

In December, the annual Austin Trail of Lights launches at Zilker Park. The city said the Zilker Great Lawn will not totally re-close during the holiday season as day-use space will stay open. Some road closures and traffic control will happen at night, according to parks and recreation.