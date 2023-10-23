AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC fans will be able to take CapMetro’s Red Line straight to Q2 Stadium next season, with work on the upcoming McKalla Station projected to finish in time for the start of the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

The CapMetro board of directors approved Monday an additional $676,000 in funding for the transit authority’s existing McKalla Station construction contract, with a total contract amount of more than $21.5 million. CapMetro officials told the board some of that extra funding is needed to address some stormwater and wastewater easement efforts.

While the new-approved contract funding extension also flagged a timeline extension of 102 days, CapMetro President and CEO Dottie Watkins told the board the project remains on time and on budget.

The reason for some of the tweaks along the way is the nature of the project’s design-build contract, where a designer and construction contract are awarded and the station is being designed and constructed concurrently. That’s different than other forms of contracts like design-bid models, where design work is virtually completed before an agency puts the project out for bid and the selected firm proceeds with construction on it.

“We are still on time, on budget, and looking forward to opening the station in time for the 2024 Austin FC season,” she said.