AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 59th annual Austin Trail of Lights holiday display returned to Zilker Park Friday evening, with the yearly tradition open to visitors most days through Dec. 23. But in addition to general and premium admission tickets, the Trail of Lights Foundation has a handful of free evenings in store.

Dec. 12-15 and Dec. 19 are free admission evenings from 7 to 10 p.m. Paid premium admission tickets are still available those evenings from 6 to 10 p.m. Those looking to take advantage of the free, general access those nights don’t need to register before attending.

Premium ticket options include a ZIP pass, which offers early access, an exclusive entrance and use of a specialty lounge area with complimentary cookies, hot cocoa, seating and a bar. Those looking to buy a platinum pass receive valet parking for a vehicle, early access, a shuttle access to the trailhead as well as access to a platinum lounge, which includes a complimentary drink ticket and one ride ticket per person.

The Austin Trail of Lights will be closed to the public on Dec. 18. However, in the event of a rain-out on an admission night, Dec. 18 will serve as the designated makeup date.

More details on the event are available online.