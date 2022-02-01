When, how does Austin trigger cold weather shelter operations?

The city of Austin announced it would be launching its cold weather shelters in advance of cold temperatures. (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Austin used to rely heavily on its faith-based community partners in the event of inclement winter weather, said Dianna Grey, the city’s homeless strategy officer.

Once the pandemic hit, these faith-based centers, which tend to have a higher concentration of older volunteers, Grey said, began declining hosting requests, citing concerns for the health and wellbeing of their volunteers. With Austin-Travis County currently under Stage 5 coronavirus risk-based guidelines, the city has turned to its own internal volunteer and resource network.

Cold weather shelters are overnight facilities run by the city on a case-by-case basis, with activations determined the day of based on current and anticipated weather conditions. These include overnight conditions at or below freezing or temperatures at 35 degrees paired with rain or high winds.

Information on cold weather shelters is shared via hotline, as well as with reverse text messaging services for people experiencing homelessness, Grey said. The city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department also issues a press release, and list servs and social media are utilized to broadcast the information.

Now that many faith-based centers are unable to house those in need of shelter, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department assists with identifying facilities for use. All individuals in need of shelter report to the One Texas Center from 6-8 p.m. the night of a cold weather shelter activation, before being transported to an undisclosed shelter site.

Currently, the combined three recreation centers can service 225 people — a decrease in capacity size, Grey said, due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

But now, she said the city is evaluating its metrics for determining when and how to conduct cold weather shelter operations. This comes, she said, as some community members have shared concerns about the accessibility of all shelter users having to travel downtown for registration and the temperature thresholds that warrant activation.

“We’re hearing a lot of community input, concerns about the scope, the scale and the access to cold weather shelters. So should the temperature threshold be higher, because it’s still awfully cold 37 degrees outside?” she said. “How do people access? Is it reasonable to expect that everyone can make their way downtown? And what is our capacity? So all of those, I think, are reasonable questions, but they do have significant resource implications.”

Currently, Grey said the city doesn’t have an allocated budget amount for cold weather shelters. Over the years, the program has relied heavily on its volunteer network; now with COVID-19, she said the pandemic has impacted both shelter capacities and volunteer operations.

One proposal under consideration includes offering overtime to exempt staff to help assist in shelter operations and expand on available resources.

“We really are at a point of reconsidering whether our cold weather shelter plan reflects where we are as a community with the size of our unsheltered population, and many of the chronic conditions that we see in the unsheltered population,” she said.