AUSTIN (KXAN) — With hundreds of thousands expected to flock to Zilker Park next month for the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival, Parks and Recreation crews are preparing to temporarily shut down the park to public access. But when do those closures begin, and how long will they last?

Beginning Sept. 26, Zilker Park will close to the public as crews prepare the Great Lawn for ACL. Those impacts to area traffic and park access will continue, to varying degrees, through Oct. 21.

Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 6, PARD staff will load in festival materials and prepare the park for the festivities. Weekend 1 of ACL runs Oct. 7-9, while Weekend 2 is slated for Oct. 14-16.

In addition to the Great Lawn’s closure Sept. 26, various lot closures are planned Sept. 26-28 and the southern portion of Zilker’s rugby field will close Sept. 30. Parking under MoPac Expressway near Zilker closes Oct. 5, and the playscape lot and rugby field close Oct. 5 as well.

What road closures, traffic changes are planned for ACL?

Crews will flag drivers of traffic impacts along Stratford Drive Oct. 3-5, with lane closures planned on Barton Springs Oct. 3-6. Stratford Drive will be closed on Oct. 6 and Oct. 13, with crossing guards stationed along Barton Springs Road Oct. 3-7.

Between Oct. 17-20, Stratford Drive will be closed to public access. Barton Springs will undergo lane closures Oct. 17-19, and crews will be flagging traffic impacts along Stratford Drive Oct. 21.

A complete look at park access and traffic impacts is available online.