When does Austin take down the Zilker Holiday Tree?

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Christmas has come and gone and sights have turned to the new year, the iconic Zilker Holiday Tree is preparing to retire for the season. But when exactly will the tree be taken down?

Officials from Austin Energy, the department that helps oversee the annual holiday display, said field crews will take down the Zilker tree any time from late January to mid-February, weather and schedule-dependent.

During its off season, the holiday tree is stored in a designated trailer at an Austin Energy facility, officials said. Due to its in-house storage, officials said related storage fees aren’t incurred.

“After 55 years of installing the Zilker Holiday Tree, it’s just part of the normal course of business,” AE spokesperson Jennifer Herber said.

