AUSTIN (KXAN) — After pausing design on Project Connect’s light rail system last year amid projected cost increases, community members will have the opportunity to get a first look at possible design and scope considerations later this month.

Project Connect leaders will host a light rail update on March 21 from 4-7 p.m. at the Austin Central Library, located at 710 W. Cesar Chavez St. System leaders said community members can expect to “learn about updates on the light rail system” and Project Connect as a whole, as well as give feedback.

Project Connect is the city’s multi-billion-dollar transit system, an initiative approved by Austin voters in November 2020.