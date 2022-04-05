AUSTIN (KXAN) — City Council members discussed a resolution item in closed session Tuesday related to what action the city can legally take against bars with repeat violent offenses.

That’s one of the measures included in Councilmember Kathie Tovo’s Safer Sixth Street resolution, which passed on March 3. It includes the following measures.

Provide Council with options for taking legal action against establishments with records of repeated violent incidents

Work with Sixth Street bar owners to encourage written safety plans

Initiate a comprehensive lighting survey and encourage owners to add lighting to private properties

Create an entertainment permit to strengthen staff training and communication with public safety professionals

Update Council on progress toward establishing an Emergency Medical Services staging area on Sixth Street

Provide information and recommendations about potentially re-establishing a gun buyback program

Propose a pilot program to make loans or grants to historic buildings along Sixth Street for kitchen additions

Communicate any possible new recommendations after festivals this spring, like South by Southwest

There’s nothing on Thursday’s agenda about the initiative.

We’ve been covering council discussions, memos and updates about Safer Sixth Street since Tovo introduced the first phase of the plan in July 2021. But several Sixth Street stakeholders say no one is letting them know when they can expect to see the items in action.

Councilmember Tovo’s office tells us multiple interdepartmental teams – including first responder agencies and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission – are working on moving the items forward. KXAN has asked city leaders specifically about the process staff members use to do so. We want to know how much time these staff members can dedicate to this task.

So far, we have not gotten a direct answer to those questions specifically.

A spokesperson did tell us “Staff are currently working toward implementing more than a dozen items in the March 2022 council direction including.”

We will update this story with any further response from the city about the status of this project.