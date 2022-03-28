AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is looking to streamline communication with industrial facilities following a significant wastewater spill at Austin’s Samsung semiconductor plant earlier this year.

On Monday, members of Austin’s public safety committee received an update on two wastewater discharges that happened in January and early February. As part of that discussion, city leaders addressed potential changes Samsung is considering to enhance its monitoring protocols down the road.

On Jan. 14, Samsung reported a 763,000-gallon discharge spill to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and National Response Center, which had been leaking up to 106 days. TCEQ notified the city of the spill on Jan.18, four days after the tech company first alerted the state.

“That [delay in notice] was really one of the areas of our concern as well, that four-to-five-day delay between notification to the state and the National Response Center and notification to the city,” said Ryan Hebrink with Austin’s Watershed Protection Department. “It’s something that I felt like AFD did a good job touching on their last slide there with the need for improved communication between sites like Samsung and other industrial sites in the city when these releases do occur.”

Under current regulations in place, Hebrink said companies like Samsung aren’t technically required to notify Austin when a discharge or similar incident occurs; however, he added it is a courtesy the city will expect moving forward. Notification requirements are in place for hazardous materials, which this incident’s pH levels were slightly less acidic than what is deemed hazardous, officials said.

The 763,000-gallon spill preceded an additional 2.2 million gallon spill that occurred between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, as significant rainfall led to a discharge of stormwater mixed with partially treated wastewater.

During a meeting between city leaders and Samsung, some protocols the company is considering implementing include wastewater pump monitoring and enhanced inspection measures said Yvonne Espinoza with the city’s Fire Marshal’s Office. Representatives for Samsung were not present during the meeting Monday afternoon.

In a prior statement from Jan. 27, Samsung officials said the company is “committed to environmental stewardship and recognizes our role in preserving the natural beauty of Central Texas.”

TCEQ is expected to release a report with its finalized findings in the near future. That report could include further directives for Samsung to implement, as well as any notice of enforcement actions the company would be required to adhere to.

As part of its rehabilitation measures, Samsung will continue working with TCEQ and the Watershed Protection Department on long-term monitoring efforts of the tributary, including continuous pH level tracking.