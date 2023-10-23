AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has a new, eco-friendly effort underway to help reduce carbon emissions when building out new sidewalks.

City crews began work installing new sidewalks, curb ramps and driveways along Burleson Road between Ben White Boulevard and Chapman Lane last week. That project will tap into green concrete technology, a method that “injects captured carbon dioxide into concrete as it’s being mixed,” city transportation officials said in a Monday newsletter.

After the concrete hardens, officials noted “the carbon dioxide is sequestered forever,” regardless of whether the project is torn down at a later date. Alongside being more environmentally friendly, the practice also leads to stronger concrete and the use of less cement, which minimize carbon emission impacts.

The city’s sidewalk pilot project will account for approximately 100 cubic yards of green energy concrete used, leading to the prevention of roughly 2,500 pounds of carbon dioxide being admitted into the atmosphere, per the newsletter.

The pilot is funded through the city’s 2020 mobility bond dollars, the newsletter added.