After several challenging years, the Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally has returned in a scaled-back event.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The owner of the Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally said this year’s event is scaled back compared to rallies of the past. This is due to the lasting impact of several years of challenges.

The event is being hosted at the Austin Speed Shop. Owner Luther Moore said the 2023 ROT rally will consist of open houses, car and motorcycle shows, and scheduled group rides.

While scaled back, Moore said the event is important for celebrating and maintaining the bonds of bikers across the state.

“This time we’re kind of taking the year off. This gives us time to gather ourselves and come back better than ever in 2024,” Moore said.

In previous years, the ROT rally has hosted tens of thousands of bikers. The event has taken place every year since 1995, except for 2020 when it was canceled because of the pandemic.

Last year’s rally saw more distinct challenges after Bastrop County denied its request for a permit, causing organizers to limit attendance to a maximum of 2,500 guests.

The 2023 Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally starts Friday at the Austin Speed Shop from 6 to 9 p.m.