What’s being done to prevent more shootings on Austin’s 6th Street?

A shooting took place in the 400 block of East 6th Street, near Trinity Street early Monday morning. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following a shooting that critically injured two women on 6th Street early Monday morning — less than one month after a mass shooting on the same street — the Austin Police Association is highlighting weapons arrests in the city’s Entertainment District.

According to the APA, 10 people were arrested for illegally possessing firearms in that area alone Friday through Sunday nights.

“No telling how many other illegal firearms were in the area,” the police association said in a Facebook post.

Austin City Council Member Kathie Tovo, whose district includes the 6th Street area downtown, posted a statement Monday saying:

“Early this morning, Sixth Street was again the scene of shootings resulting in very serious injuries for two women. My prayers are with the victims of this senseless act of violence for a full and completely recovery.

“Over the last several weeks, my staff and I have been reviewing recommendations for improving safety in our Downtown entertainment district. In the next month, I will be bringing forward a resolution directing our City Manager to respond to those recommendations. We can and must take further action to improve safety in our entertainment district and to reduce gun violence throughout our community.”

The Austin Police Association added in its post, “Our hard working police officers are doing their jobs. Now, we need the Travis County District Attorney and the County Attorney to prosecute these individuals that are bringing violence to our once beautiful city.”

6th Street Mass Shooting

Last month, June 12, at least 13 people were injured and another was killed after a suspected gunman opened fire on East 6th in the early morning hours. Suspect De’Ondre White, 19, was arrested June 24 and charged with murder.

It’s believed that White acted alone in the incident, which began as spat between two rival groups of teens/young adults from the Killeen area.

Twenty-five year-old Douglas Kantor, who was visiting from Michigan, died from his injuries the following day. According to Kantor’s family, he was shot in through the abdomen, just below the rib cage.

“He suffered from the time of the injury until time of death, it was the most gruesome thing I could think to wish on someone,” said brother Nick Kantor. “It’s painful to discuss, but I think the public deserves to know what my brother suffered.”

Guns across Texas

Statewide, it will soon be legal for any Texan over the age of 21 to carry a firearm without a license or training. The “permitless carry bill” was signed into law last month by Governor Greg Abbott and goes into effect starting Sept. 1.

The law was hugely polarizing nationwide and locally.

Back in April, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said that while he supports the Second Amendment, he still believes permits need to be required to carry a concealed handgun.

“I want to be clear, this is not about the Second Amendment,” Chacon said. “It’s not about peoples’ right to lawfully carry a firearm — I’m very much in support of all those things. Carrying a powerful weapon is also a responsibility.”

At 5 on KXAN, police beat reporter Jacqulyn Powell looks into the firearms arrests over the weekend as well as the latest 6th Street shooting.