AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — When a sleek sign advertising a “digital kitchen” recently appeared on a Whataburger LLC restaurant under construction off Bee Cave Road, social media was abuzz with questions about the new fast-food burger joint.

While details are still sparse, Austin Business Journal has learned more about the location, including that this will be the first digital kitchen for the San Antonio-based chain.

It will look much like a regular Whataburger but will be centered around to-go dining, with a “digital pick-up lane” instead of a traditional drive-thru.

In 2019, Whataburger founders sold their majority stake in the restaurant to BDT Capital Partners, LLC, a merchant bank based in Chicago. The sale was viewed as a way for the chain to expand, the company said.

