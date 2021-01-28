Whataburger opens location in Austin airport cell phone lot

Whataburger is opening a location at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. (Photo courtesy of Whataburger)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Classic Texas fast food has now landed at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Whataburger announced Thursday its newest location is open at the airport’s cell phone lot at 2901 Spirit of Texas Drive. It’s specifically designed to “greet travelers coming or going,” a representative said.

A press release from the company stated the new spot has a state-of-the-art kitchen and will seat up to 72 people (when the pandemic is over, of course), and there will be custom murals inside the restaurant with “well-known, local icons.”

The restaurant will employee 100 people, the press release said. Dining room and curbside pickup hours are from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, and the drive-thru is open 24 hours.

Whataburger is opening a location at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. (Photo courtesy of Whataburger)

