Whataburger opened its first digital kitchen in Austin Sept. 5. (Courtesy Whataburger)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whataburger fans have a new way to order their next burger, honey butter chicken biscuit or other favorite food in Austin.

The company’s first Whataburger Digital Kitchen opened Tuesday at 3201 Bee Caves Road in the West Lake Hills area. This is the fast-food chain’s first digital-only, cashless model.

The San Antonio-based company said its new concept gives customers an “exclusively to-go experience.”

So, how does a digital kitchen work? Guests can place orders ahead online or in the Whataburger app. If someone forgets to order ahead, there are kiosks on-site, according to Whataburger.

Then, orders can be picked up in the “Digital Pick-up Lane” or in exterior, weather-resistant lockers.

The restaurant does not have a traditional seating area, curbside pick-up or drive-thru.

The location will have a 50-person staff. According to Whataburger, the new restaurant model allows employees to reduce customers’ time in the drive-thru.

In a release, Whataburger CEO and President Ed Nelson said Austin was a perfect fit to try the new concept because Austin guests were early to embrace other digital innovations.