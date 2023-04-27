AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Texas being one of several states nationwide requiring annual vehicle safety inspections, those tests are required for vehicle registrations. Here’s a look at all the steps the Texas Department of Public Safety mandates a vehicle needs to pass before owners can renew their registration and legally drive on Texas roadways, by vehicle type.

Bus, except for school buses

The following vehicle parts are checked and must pass in order to renew a bus’ vehicle registration:

Horn

Windshield wipers

Mirror

Steering wheel

Seat belts (driver only)

Brakes system; parking (beginning with 1960 models)

Tires

Wheel assembly

Exhaust system

Exhaust emission system (beginning with 1968 models)

Beam indicator (beginning with 1948 models)

Tail lamps (2)

Stop lamps (3)

License plate lamp (1)

Rear red reflectors (2)

Turn signal lamps

Clearance lamps

Side marker lamps

Side reflectors

Head lamps (2)

Motor, serial or vehicle identification number

Window tint

Moped

A moped’s brake, head lamp, reflector and rear lamp must all pass a safety inspection to authorize a registration renewal.

Motorcycle, motor-driven cycles

All the following must pass before a registration is renewed:

Horn

Mirror

Steering wheel

Brakes system

Tires

Wheel assembly

Exhaust system

Tail lamp (1)

Stop lamp (1)

License plate lamp

Rear red reflector (1)

Head lamp (1)

Motor, serial or vehicle identification number

Passenger car

Requirements include:

Horn

Windshield wipers

Mirror

Steering wheel

Seat belts

Brake system; parking (beginning with the 1960 models)

Tires

Wheel assembly

Exhaust system

Exhaust emission system (beginning with 1968 models)

Beam indicator (beginning with 1948 models)

Tail lamps (2); only 1 if a 1959 model or older

Stop lamps (3) for models from 1986 or newer; 2 if model is between 1960-1985; 1 if model is from 1959 or earlier

License plate lamp (1)

Rear red reflectors (2)

Turn signal lamps (beginning with 1960 models)

Head lamps (2)

Motor, serial or vehicle identification number

Gas caps on vehicles between 2-24 model years old

Window tint

Pickup, panel or truck under 80 inches wide

Horn

Windshield wipers

Mirror

Steering wheel

Seat belts

Brakes system; parking (beginning with 1960 models)

Tires

Wheel assembly

Safety guards or flaps (if four tires or more on rearmost axle)

Exhaust system

Exhaust emission system (beginning with 1968 models)

Beam indicator (beginning with 1948 models)

Tail lamps (2); 1 if a 1959 model or older

Stop lamps (3) if from 1994 model or newer; 2 if from 1960-1993 models; 1 if from 1959 model or older

License plate lamp (1)

Rear red reflectors (2)

Turn signal lamps (beginning with 1960 models; measure if a 1959 model or earlier)

Head lamps (2)

Motor, serial or vehicle identification number

Gas cap on vehicles between 2-24 model years old

Window tint

School bus

Horn

Windshield wipers

Mirror

Steering wheel

Seat belts (driver only)

Brakes system parking (beginning with 1960 models)

Tires

Wheel assembly

Exhaust system

Exhaust emission system (beginning with 1968 models)

Beam indicator (beginning with 1948 models)

Beam indicator (beginning with 1948 models) Tail lamps (2)

Stop lamps (2)

License plate lamp (1)

Rear red reflectors (2)

Turn signal lamps

Clearance lamps

Side marker lamps

Side reflectors

Red warning lamps (2 front; 2 rear; alternately flashing)

Signs (“SCHOOL BUS” 8 inches in height on front or rear of bus)

Fire extinguisher (one quart chemical)

Head lamps (2)

Exterior crossover (Convex) mirror

Motor, serial or vehicle identification number

Gas caps on vehicles between 2-24 model years old

Window tint

Trailers, mobile homes

Brakes system (if gross weight exceeds 7,500 pounds)

Tires

Wheel assembly

Safety guards or flaps (if four tires or more on rearmost axle; pole trailers exempt)

Tail lamps (2)

Stop lamps (2)

License plate lamp (1)

Rear red reflectors (2)

Turn signal lamps

Clearance lamps

Side marker lamps

Side reflectors

Side marker lamps and reflectors (30 feet or more in overall length)

Serial or vehicle identification number

Window tint

Trucks 80 inches or more in width

Horn

Windshield wipers

Mirror

Steering

Seat belts

Brakes system (parking, beginning with 1960 models)

Tires

Wheel assembly

Safety guards or flaps (if four tires or more on rearmost axle)

Exhaust system

Exhaust emission system (beginning with 1968 models)

Beam indicator (beginning with 1948 models)

Tail lamps (2); 1 if a 1959 model or older

Stop lamps (2); 1 if a 1959 model or older

License plate lamp (1)

Rear red reflectors (2)

Turn signal lamps

Clearance lamps

Side marker lamps

Side reflectors

Head lamps (2)

Motor, serial or vehicle identification number

Gas caps on vehicles between 2-24 model years old

Window tint

Truck, tractor

Horn

Windshield wipers

Mirror

Steering wheel

Seat belts

Brakes system parking (beginning with 1960 models)

Tires

Wheel assembly

Exhaust system

Exhaust emission system (beginning with 1968 models)

Beam indicator (beginning with 1948 models)

Tail lamps (2); 1 if a 1959 model or earlier

Stop lamps (2); 1 if a 1959 model or older

Rear red reflectors (2)

Turn signal lamps

Cab lamps (2)

Head lamps (2)

Motor, serial or vehicle identification number

Gas caps on vehicles between 2-24 years old

Window tint

Exempt vehicles

The Texas Department of Public Safety outlines a list of vehicles exempt from safety inspection requirements. Those include:

Equipment: farm machinery, trailers, semitrailers, pole trailers, mobile homes, road-building equipment and “any vehicle required to display a slow-moving vehicle emblem”

Vehicles with the following specialty Texas license plates: Paper dealer demonstration/in-transit/converter tag Parade license Former military vehicle license In-transit license Machinery license Disaster license Farm trailer license Permit license Antique license Charitable organization tag All-terrain vehicle validation sticket

Vehicles with the following Texas permits: Factory delivery permits Prorate tabs One-trip permits Temporary 24-hour permits Mobile drilling or servicing equipment used in gas, oil or crude production with a 72-hour or 144-hour permit



Do I need an emissions inspection?

Only 17 counties in Texas require emissions tests as part of vehicle registration renewals. Those counties are: