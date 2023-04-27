AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Texas being one of several states nationwide requiring annual vehicle safety inspections, those tests are required for vehicle registrations. Here’s a look at all the steps the Texas Department of Public Safety mandates a vehicle needs to pass before owners can renew their registration and legally drive on Texas roadways, by vehicle type.
Bus, except for school buses
The following vehicle parts are checked and must pass in order to renew a bus’ vehicle registration:
- Horn
- Windshield wipers
- Mirror
- Steering wheel
- Seat belts (driver only)
- Brakes system; parking (beginning with 1960 models)
- Tires
- Wheel assembly
- Exhaust system
- Exhaust emission system (beginning with 1968 models)
- Beam indicator (beginning with 1948 models)
- Tail lamps (2)
- Stop lamps (3)
- License plate lamp (1)
- Rear red reflectors (2)
- Turn signal lamps
- Clearance lamps
- Side marker lamps
- Side reflectors
- Head lamps (2)
- Motor, serial or vehicle identification number
- Window tint
Moped
A moped’s brake, head lamp, reflector and rear lamp must all pass a safety inspection to authorize a registration renewal.
Motorcycle, motor-driven cycles
All the following must pass before a registration is renewed:
- Horn
- Mirror
- Steering wheel
- Brakes system
- Tires
- Wheel assembly
- Exhaust system
- Tail lamp (1)
- Stop lamp (1)
- License plate lamp
- Rear red reflector (1)
- Head lamp (1)
- Motor, serial or vehicle identification number
Passenger car
Requirements include:
- Horn
- Windshield wipers
- Mirror
- Steering wheel
- Seat belts
- Brake system; parking (beginning with the 1960 models)
- Tires
- Wheel assembly
- Exhaust system
- Exhaust emission system (beginning with 1968 models)
- Beam indicator (beginning with 1948 models)
- Tail lamps (2); only 1 if a 1959 model or older
- Stop lamps (3) for models from 1986 or newer; 2 if model is between 1960-1985; 1 if model is from 1959 or earlier
- License plate lamp (1)
- Rear red reflectors (2)
- Turn signal lamps (beginning with 1960 models)
- Head lamps (2)
- Motor, serial or vehicle identification number
- Gas caps on vehicles between 2-24 model years old
- Window tint
Pickup, panel or truck under 80 inches wide
- Horn
- Windshield wipers
- Mirror
- Steering wheel
- Seat belts
- Brakes system; parking (beginning with 1960 models)
- Tires
- Wheel assembly
- Safety guards or flaps (if four tires or more on rearmost axle)
- Exhaust system
- Exhaust emission system (beginning with 1968 models)
- Beam indicator (beginning with 1948 models)
- Tail lamps (2); 1 if a 1959 model or older
- Stop lamps (3) if from 1994 model or newer; 2 if from 1960-1993 models; 1 if from 1959 model or older
- License plate lamp (1)
- Rear red reflectors (2)
- Turn signal lamps (beginning with 1960 models; measure if a 1959 model or earlier)
- Head lamps (2)
- Motor, serial or vehicle identification number
- Gas cap on vehicles between 2-24 model years old
- Window tint
School bus
- Horn
- Windshield wipers
- Mirror
- Steering wheel
- Seat belts (driver only)
- Brakes system parking (beginning with 1960 models)
- Tires
- Wheel assembly
- Exhaust system
- Exhaust emission system (beginning with 1968 models)
Beam indicator (beginning with 1948 models)
- Tail lamps (2)
- Stop lamps (2)
- License plate lamp (1)
- Rear red reflectors (2)
- Turn signal lamps
- Clearance lamps
- Side marker lamps
- Side reflectors
- Red warning lamps (2 front; 2 rear; alternately flashing)
- Signs (“SCHOOL BUS” 8 inches in height on front or rear of bus)
- Fire extinguisher (one quart chemical)
- Head lamps (2)
- Exterior crossover (Convex) mirror
- Motor, serial or vehicle identification number
- Gas caps on vehicles between 2-24 model years old
- Window tint
Trailers, mobile homes
- Brakes system (if gross weight exceeds 7,500 pounds)
- Tires
- Wheel assembly
- Safety guards or flaps (if four tires or more on rearmost axle; pole trailers exempt)
- Tail lamps (2)
- Stop lamps (2)
- License plate lamp (1)
- Rear red reflectors (2)
- Turn signal lamps
- Clearance lamps
- Side marker lamps
- Side reflectors
- Side marker lamps and reflectors (30 feet or more in overall length)
- Serial or vehicle identification number
- Window tint
Trucks 80 inches or more in width
- Horn
- Windshield wipers
- Mirror
- Steering
- Seat belts
- Brakes system (parking, beginning with 1960 models)
- Tires
- Wheel assembly
- Safety guards or flaps (if four tires or more on rearmost axle)
- Exhaust system
- Exhaust emission system (beginning with 1968 models)
- Beam indicator (beginning with 1948 models)
- Tail lamps (2); 1 if a 1959 model or older
- Stop lamps (2); 1 if a 1959 model or older
- License plate lamp (1)
- Rear red reflectors (2)
- Turn signal lamps
- Clearance lamps
- Side marker lamps
- Side reflectors
- Head lamps (2)
- Motor, serial or vehicle identification number
- Gas caps on vehicles between 2-24 model years old
- Window tint
Truck, tractor
- Horn
- Windshield wipers
- Mirror
- Steering wheel
- Seat belts
- Brakes system parking (beginning with 1960 models)
- Tires
- Wheel assembly
- Exhaust system
- Exhaust emission system (beginning with 1968 models)
- Beam indicator (beginning with 1948 models)
- Tail lamps (2); 1 if a 1959 model or earlier
- Stop lamps (2); 1 if a 1959 model or older
- Rear red reflectors (2)
- Turn signal lamps
- Cab lamps (2)
- Head lamps (2)
- Motor, serial or vehicle identification number
- Gas caps on vehicles between 2-24 years old
- Window tint
Exempt vehicles
The Texas Department of Public Safety outlines a list of vehicles exempt from safety inspection requirements. Those include:
- Equipment: farm machinery, trailers, semitrailers, pole trailers, mobile homes, road-building equipment and “any vehicle required to display a slow-moving vehicle emblem”
- Vehicles with the following specialty Texas license plates:
- Paper dealer demonstration/in-transit/converter tag
- Parade license
- Former military vehicle license
- In-transit license
- Machinery license
- Disaster license
- Farm trailer license
- Permit license
- Antique license
- Charitable organization tag
- All-terrain vehicle validation sticket
- Vehicles with the following Texas permits:
- Factory delivery permits
- Prorate tabs
- One-trip permits
- Temporary 24-hour permits
- Mobile drilling or servicing equipment used in gas, oil or crude production with a 72-hour or 144-hour permit
Do I need an emissions inspection?
Only 17 counties in Texas require emissions tests as part of vehicle registration renewals. Those counties are:
- Brazoria
- Collin
- Dallas
- Denton
- El Paso
- Ellis
- Fort Bend
- Galveston
- Harris
- Johnson
- Kaufman
- Montgomery
- Parker
- Rockwall
- Tarrant
- Travis
- Williamson