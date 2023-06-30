AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin Tuesday laid out transportation and parking options for those planning to attend the H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks.
The city said VIP festivities start at 5 p.m. and the free event begins at 8 p.m. on July 4 at Auditorium Shores and the Long Center. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. followed by “mile-high” fireworks.
Parking Information
The city recommended people park north of Lady Bird Lake in the downtown area to avoid the congestion in and around South Lamar Boulevard, Barton Springs Road and Riverside Drive (all areas south of the park).
The Bouldin Creek Neighborhood will have neighborhood parking restrictions in place for safety. Parking in prohibited areas (on green spaces and parkland, along rights of way and medians or blocking private drives and lots) or in “Not Permitted” areas may subject you to fines, ticketing and/or towing at your own expense, according to the city.
Parking will be available in the following areas:
- Public Parking Options north of Lady Bird Lake
- Convention Center Garages
- State Garages L and N
- River South Garage at Riverside and South First
- One Texas Center
- Palmer Events Center Garage
- City Hall Garage
- ADA Parking will be by permit at the Palmer Event Center Garage and One Texas Center on a first-come, first-served basis. The entrance is from the south via Barton Springs Road.
Transportation
The city said you can take the Hike-and-Bike Trail to get to the park. It does ask people to bring a light and remember, motorized vehicles are not permitted on the trail.
You can also use the City of Austin’s Bike Map to figure out your route directly to the concert site
The city recommends using the CapMetro trip planner to take mass transit. CapMetro said Thursday it will provide a Sunday-level bus service and suspend fares after 5 p.m. on July 4 for customers.
Shared Mobility / Dockless Devices – The southwest corner of Riverside Drive and South First Street will be available for drop-off for Shared Mobility and Dockless Devices.
Road Closures
The city said crews will start to close roads at 10 a.m. on the morning of July 4. All streets will be reopened by midnight The city has a map with road closures and parking options.
The city will close Riverside Drive from Lee Barton Drive to South First Street at 10 a.m.
The city warns the following roads may close earlier for safety reasons due to heavy pedestrian traffic:
8 p.m.
- South First Street from Cesar Chavez Street to Barton Springs Road
- Congress Avenue Bridge southbound closed to thru traffic
- Riverside Drive from South First Street to South Congress Avenue
- Barton Springs Road from Lamar to South Congress Avenue
Lake Closures
Lady Bird Lake between the railroad trestle bridge and the South First Street bridge will be closed for safety from 8 p.m. to midnight on July 4.
Be Prepared
The city asks you to follow these rules and advice to be prepared for attending the concert:
- You will be outdoors, so wear sensible shoes, clothes, and hats for sun protection
- Pack water for hydration, bug spray, and blankets
- Pack a flashlight if you are traveling the Hike & Bike Trail
- Personal umbrellas may be used
- Folding chairs with attached canopies are allowed
- Food and beverage vendors will be on site
- Clean up after yourself
- Have a plan and tell people who know you where you will be
- Have your phone fully charged
- Be aware of your surroundings
Park Rules and City Ordinances
- No glass or Styrofoam
- No alcohol allowed on site
- Swimming in Lady Bird Lake is prohibited
- Smoking and vaping are prohibited in City of Austin parks – Class C Misdemeanor
- Vending at the park site without a permit – $200 minimum fine, Class C Misdemeanor
Prohibited items
- Drones are prohibited at the event per FAA regulations
- No personal fireworks on site, including sparklers
- E-Z Up style or pop-up canopies/tents are not permitted
- Barbeque grills and cooking is prohibited at the event site
- Please leave pets at home, as the city points out the fireworks during the performance are highly upsetting to them. If you lose your pet, check with the Austin Animal Center.
Message from Austin Police Department
Austin Police said officers will be enforcing a DWI Enforcement Initiative and an Extended No Refusal Period during the Independence Day holiday season.
APD said the DWI Enforcement began on June 23 and will continue each night thru July 9. The Extended No Refusal period began June 29 through July 9.
Message from Austin Fire Department
Austin Fire reminded everyone of the burn ban within the Austin city limits, and that it is illegal to possess, use, or sell fireworks inside the city. AFD asked you to call 3-1-1, not 9-1-1, to report illegal fireworks.
Message from Austin-Travis County EMS
Austin-Travis County EMS said it would provide multiple on-site medical resources at the concert but warned concertgoers to get ready for the heat.
Here are signs of Heat Exhaustion:
- Profuse sweating
- Dizziness or Weakness
- Pale and clammy skin
- Fast, weak pulse
- Nausea or vomiting
If you or someone you are with is experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion:
- Move them to a cooler location
- Lie down and loosen clothing
- Apply cool, wet cloths or compresses to as much of the body as possible
- Sip water
- If you have vomited and it continues, seek medical attention immediately
ATC-EMS said heat stroke is a time-sensitive medical emergency and may lead to permanent brain damage or death if left untreated.
Signs of Heat Stroke are:
- Hot, red, dry, or moist skin
- Confusion, lethargy, or unconsciousness
- Rapid and strong pulse
- High body temperature (above 103 degrees F, or skin hot to the touch)
If you or someone you are with is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke, move them, cool them, and call 9-1-1 immediately.
- Move the person to a cooler environment
- Reduce the person’s body temperature with cool cloths or even a cold bath
- Do NOT give the person fluids by mouth
The city recommends you download the what3words app on your phone to help first responders find you quicker.