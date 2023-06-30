AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin Tuesday laid out transportation and parking options for those planning to attend the H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks.

The city said VIP festivities start at 5 p.m. and the free event begins at 8 p.m. on July 4 at Auditorium Shores and the Long Center. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. followed by “mile-high” fireworks.

Parking Information

The city recommended people park north of Lady Bird Lake in the downtown area to avoid the congestion in and around South Lamar Boulevard, Barton Springs Road and Riverside Drive (all areas south of the park).

The Bouldin Creek Neighborhood will have neighborhood parking restrictions in place for safety. Parking in prohibited areas (on green spaces and parkland, along rights of way and medians or blocking private drives and lots) or in “Not Permitted” areas may subject you to fines, ticketing and/or towing at your own expense, according to the city.

Parking will be available in the following areas:

Public Parking Options north of Lady Bird Lake

Convention Center Garages

State Garages L and N

River South Garage at Riverside and South First

One Texas Center

Palmer Events Center Garage

City Hall Garage

ADA Parking will be by permit at the Palmer Event Center Garage and One Texas Center on a first-come, first-served basis. The entrance is from the south via Barton Springs Road.

Transportation

The city said you can take the Hike-and-Bike Trail to get to the park. It does ask people to bring a light and remember, motorized vehicles are not permitted on the trail.

You can also use the City of Austin’s Bike Map to figure out your route directly to the concert site

The city recommends using the CapMetro trip planner to take mass transit. CapMetro said Thursday it will provide a Sunday-level bus service and suspend fares after 5 p.m. on July 4 for customers.

Shared Mobility / Dockless Devices – The southwest corner of Riverside Drive and South First Street will be available for drop-off for Shared Mobility and Dockless Devices.

Road Closures

The city said crews will start to close roads at 10 a.m. on the morning of July 4. All streets will be reopened by midnight The city has a map with road closures and parking options.

The city will close Riverside Drive from Lee Barton Drive to South First Street at 10 a.m.

The city warns the following roads may close earlier for safety reasons due to heavy pedestrian traffic:

8 p.m.

South First Street from Cesar Chavez Street to Barton Springs Road

Congress Avenue Bridge southbound closed to thru traffic

Riverside Drive from South First Street to South Congress Avenue

Barton Springs Road from Lamar to South Congress Avenue

Lake Closures

Lady Bird Lake between the railroad trestle bridge and the South First Street bridge will be closed for safety from 8 p.m. to midnight on July 4.

Be Prepared

The city asks you to follow these rules and advice to be prepared for attending the concert:

You will be outdoors, so wear sensible shoes, clothes, and hats for sun protection

Pack water for hydration, bug spray, and blankets

Pack a flashlight if you are traveling the Hike & Bike Trail

Personal umbrellas may be used

Folding chairs with attached canopies are allowed

Food and beverage vendors will be on site

Clean up after yourself

Have a plan and tell people who know you where you will be

Have your phone fully charged

Be aware of your surroundings

Park Rules and City Ordinances

No glass or Styrofoam

No alcohol allowed on site

Swimming in Lady Bird Lake is prohibited

Smoking and vaping are prohibited in City of Austin parks – Class C Misdemeanor

Vending at the park site without a permit – $200 minimum fine, Class C Misdemeanor

Prohibited items

Drones are prohibited at the event per FAA regulations

No personal fireworks on site, including sparklers

E-Z Up style or pop-up canopies/tents are not permitted

Barbeque grills and cooking is prohibited at the event site

Please leave pets at home, as the city points out the fireworks during the performance are highly upsetting to them. If you lose your pet, check with the Austin Animal Center.

Message from Austin Police Department

Austin Police said officers will be enforcing a DWI Enforcement Initiative and an Extended No Refusal Period during the Independence Day holiday season.

APD said the DWI Enforcement began on June 23 and will continue each night thru July 9. The Extended No Refusal period began June 29 through July 9.

Message from Austin Fire Department

Austin Fire reminded everyone of the burn ban within the Austin city limits, and that it is illegal to possess, use, or sell fireworks inside the city. AFD asked you to call 3-1-1, not 9-1-1, to report illegal fireworks.

Message from Austin-Travis County EMS

Austin-Travis County EMS said it would provide multiple on-site medical resources at the concert but warned concertgoers to get ready for the heat.

Here are signs of Heat Exhaustion:

Profuse sweating

Dizziness or Weakness

Pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

If you or someone you are with is experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion:

Move them to a cooler location

Lie down and loosen clothing

Apply cool, wet cloths or compresses to as much of the body as possible

Sip water

If you have vomited and it continues, seek medical attention immediately

ATC-EMS said heat stroke is a time-sensitive medical emergency and may lead to permanent brain damage or death if left untreated.

Signs of Heat Stroke are:

Hot, red, dry, or moist skin

Confusion, lethargy, or unconsciousness

Rapid and strong pulse

High body temperature (above 103 degrees F, or skin hot to the touch)

If you or someone you are with is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke, move them, cool them, and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Move the person to a cooler environment

Reduce the person’s body temperature with cool cloths or even a cold bath

Do NOT give the person fluids by mouth

The city recommends you download the what3words app on your phone to help first responders find you quicker.