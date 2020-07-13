What will Austin’s 2020-21 proposed budget look like?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the wake of a global pandemic and a country facing civil unrest.

Austin leaders will find out what the city’s finances could look like for the next year — and what types of cuts we could see.

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk will release the city’s proposed budget Monday afternoon.

The city could face a shortfall of up to $80 million depending on how quickly the economy recovers.

“The City of Austin, relatively speaking, was in a good position compared to many or most other cities,” said Mayor Steve Adler.

Mayor Adler says that’s thanks to the city’s conservative reserves policy.

Austin started last fiscal year with $133 million in reserves. We’ll learn later today just how much of that they’ve had to use during the pandemic.

The state disaster declaration would also allow cities to go over the new 3.5% property tax cap, all the way up to 8%, but many of the people the city would tax are also struggling.

“My hope is that we will still be able to stay below the 3.5%,” said Adler.

Adler says any increase over that cap could also erode support for Project Connect.

That’s the nearly $10 billion mass transit plan.

“I think it’s really important that the city move forward with a regional and public transit system and that would require an additional investment from the community,” said Adler.

City leaders are also facing pressure to cut police funding, but Adler says he doesn’t expect huge changes there, at least not yet.

Adler says the tight budget turnaround made it nearly impossible for meaningful reform.