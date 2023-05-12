City of Austin Watershed Protection says it’s common for debris and pollutants to wash into local waterways after heavy rain.

Austin (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Watershed Protection Department said it is looking out for pollutants and debris that may be washed into local creeks by heavy rain this weekend.

Thane Turner, environmental compliance supervisor, said common pollutants his department sees after rain events include sewage, e.coli, and oil.

Watershed Protection field crews are prepared to stay busy the next few days, ready to clear fallen trees and branches out of culverts.

Turner said his department focuses on water quality, which often assess water after the rain falls for any hazardous changes.

He said locals can take steps to help limit how many contaminants run off into Austin’s creeks.

“A large percentage of the residents of Austin have vehicles and some of those are going to be leaking. If they’re leaking onto a roadway, it will quite likely wash away. And so we encourage people to just put down a little bit of piece of cardboard or a little bit of absorbent to soak up that oil,” Turner said.

Turner said residents that spot water contaminants can report a description of those pollutants to the department’s hotline at 512-974-2550.