AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorn fans are dancing their way straight to New Orleans to celebrate the University of Texas’ College Football Playoff semifinal against the Washington Huskies. The Sugar Bowl is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, and bowl committee members spelled out everything fans need to know ahead of the game.

Mobile-only services for tickets, parking

The Caesars Superdome will utilize 100% mobile tickets and parking passes for the Sugar Bowl, committee members said on social media. That app is available to download for both Apple and Android phone users.

In addition to tickets and parking, the Sugar Bowl app also includes information on the event schedule, a fan guide and merchandise.

Huskies, Longhorns team designations

Washington fans will serve as the home team and be situated on the west sideline. The Longhorns will take the title of visitors, occupying the bench on the east sideline.

No cash at the stadium

Caesars Superdome is a cashless venue, with all purchases required to be made via credit or debit cards. No ATMs are in the stadium, but officials note Visa cards are available in $25 and $50 increments “and can be used at ANY point of sale location in the building including merchandise,” per the Sugar Bowl’s FAQ page.

Clear bag policy in place

Officials discourage fans from bringing any form of bags, but permit the following styles, sizes and options:

Bags made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC which aren’t larger than 12″ by 6″ by 12″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags, such as a Ziploc bag or similar style

Small clutch bags — roughly the size of a hand — that aren’t larger than 6.5″ by 4.5″ with or without a handle/strap. These bags can accompany one of the clear bag options listed

Clear diaper bags that aren’t larger than 12″ wide by 12″ high by 6″ deep are allowed. Officials noted all family members, including children, can carry a permitted clear bag and a clutch purse in. Non-clear diaper bags are NOT allowed

These items aren’t allowed into the Caesars Superdome:

Outside food, drink

Cans

Bottles

Weapons

Fireworks

Contraband

Fanny packs

Backpacks

Video cameras

Cameras with lens larger than 6″

Recording devices

Sticks, poles, selfie sticks

GoPros

Beach balls

Laser pointers

Mace

Artificial noisemakers

Drones

Whistles

Containers of any kind

Any other items prohibited by management

Super Bowl merch options available

The Sugar Bowl has already debuted several merchandise options for Huskies and Longhorns fans, including long- and short-sleeve shirts and hats.

What to know about the Sugar Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade

Before the New Year’s Day showdown, the Sugar Bowl will host a Mardi Gras-style parade that’ll feature floats, bands and other festivities. That’s slated for Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m.

New Orleans tailgate opportunities for ticketed fans

Fans looking to kick off the game day festivities before the game begins can head to Tailgate Town, beginning at 4 p.m. The pregame party will include food, interactive games and other entertainment. It’ll take place at Champions Square at Caesars Superdome from 4-7 p.m., and game tickets are required for entry.

More information on the Super Bowl is available online.