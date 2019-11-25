What to know about holiday travel at Austin airport, 2nd-fastest growing in U.S.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the city continues to grow, so does the airport.

Officials at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said the airport experienced a 13.8% growth in 2018. At present, year-to-year growth shows it’s up 9%.

The growth the airport is experiencing has made ABIA the second-fastest growing airport in the country, officials said.

Just to give you some perspective, over a four-year period from 2015 to 2018, the number of yearly flights at ABIA jumped 20,000. That’s more than 50 additional flights every day.

To add to that growth, just in the last year, ABIA opened nine new gates bringing the total to 34 gates.

Planning for parking

For some of those traveling, parking is top of mind and airport officials said they have made some adjustments to help.

“In addition to our short term parking and our long-term surface parking areas, we’ve opened up the five levels of the blue garage which has added an additional 5,000 parking spaces here at the airport,” said Bryce Dubee, an airport spokesperson.

Another option for parking includes the south terminal. It’s a separate facility off Burelson Road. Airport officials said there are 1,200 parking spaces available and offer a shuttle service between the terminals.

For those traveling via Frontier or Allegiant Air, parking at the south terminal is best as both of those airlines operate out of the terminal.