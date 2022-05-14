AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former President Donald Trump will be in Austin Saturday for the American Freedom Tour.

Trump, along with Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Mike Pompeo, Dinesh D’Souza and Mark Lamb, is scheduled to speak at the Austin Convention Center during an all-day event.

After Saturday’s event in Austin, the American Freedom Tour is scheduled to be in Memphis, Tennessee on June 18.

Here’s what to know about Saturday’s event.

Traffic in downtown Austin

It’s going to be a busy weekend in the downtown area.

Downtown Austin Alliance sent out a notice Thursday advising people to watch out for congestion and delays Saturday around the Austin Convention Center.

“There could be significant impacts to hotels and businesses within a 2-3 block radius of the Convention Center due to Secret Service protocols,” the alliance’s advisory read. “Please plan and communicate accordingly.”

Expect more security in downtown Austin

As a former president, Trump receives lifelong protection from the Secret Service.

The Austin Police Department told KXAN it would not be providing officers for the event, though it would be working to ensure “appropriate” staffing levels with several special events slated for the weekend.

“[The organizers] are also working with other national, local, and private security agencies,” the convention center said.

Other event details

The event is scheduled to run from 8:15 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets start at $95.