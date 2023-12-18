AUSTIN (KXAN) — After receiving reports of last-minute parking lot closures and traffic issues at the Austin Trail of Lights this weekend, KXAN reached out to event organizers for details behind the alleged problems, and ways the holiday display is prepping for possible weather impacts ahead of forecasted rain later this week.

The Polo Field parking area at Zilker Park closed Friday due to afternoon rain. A spokesperson for the Austin Trail of Lights told KXAN all visitors who had purchased parking passes for Friday evening “were alerted by email of the field closure and a forthcoming parking pass refund.” The spokesperson added news of the parking lot closures were posted to the event’s social media channels, along with other parking options available.

“[I]f the Polo Field parking area at Zilker Tree is closed or sold out, guests should be aware there is limited, pre-paid parking available at Austin High School, on the Austin Trail of Lights ticketing website, or three additional offsite 3rd party parking options (rates vary),” the spokesperson said in an email.

Those three offsite, third-party parking services include:

1221 S. MoPac Expressway

505 Barton Springs Road at the One Texas Center Garage

425 Riverside Drive at the River South Garage

The Austin Trail of Lights also operates shuttle services from the Toney Burger Center and Republic Square to Zilker Park. Those with tickets for future events are asked to monitor their emails for any possible event or ticket updates, as well as follow @atxlights on social media.

The Austin Trail of Lights runs through Dec. 23. KXAN’s complete transportation guide — including more details on shuttle operations as well as rideshare pickup and drop-off zones — is available online.