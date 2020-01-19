What to expect for President Trump’s visit to the AFBF convention in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump arrives in Austin Sunday afternoon to address farmers at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s convention.

The convention is taking place at the Austin Convention Center and President Trump is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m.

What is the convention?

The American Farm Bureau Federation holds their annual convention and trade show in a different city every year and Austin was chosen as the location for the 101st.

On the organization’s website, the convention is described as an opportunity for farmers across the U.S. to get together to learn and promote the future of agriculture.

Trump has spoken at the convention for the past three years.

View the complete convention program here.

Traffic closures

Austin police have not released information on the President’s route from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to safety concerns. However, that does not make it impossible to anticipate where the traffic delays will be following Trump’s arrival.

If the President’s motorcade takes the typical route from ABIA to the convention center then drivers will likely experience congestion on State Highways 71 and 183 as well as Interstate Highway 35.

It is also likely that traffic around the airport and convention center will clogged up as well.

The AFBF announced that starting at 10 a.m. Trinity Street will be blocked off to vehicle traffic. The Fairmont overhead pass to the center will be closed, but the Hilton pass will remain open.

Below are the typical routes from ABIA to the Austin Convention Center:

Protests

Multiple groups have announced protests and counter protests in preparation for Trump’s visit to Austin.

These pro and anti-Trump groups have created Facebook events to spread the word on the protests. All protests will be meeting around 3 p.m. near the corner of West Cesar Chavez Street and Trinity Street.

The event pages for the protests are below:

Trump’s past trips to Austin

In November 2019, Trump visited Austin to tour the new Apple manufacturing plant where the company is creating their new line of Mac Pros.

The president last visited Central Texas in 2017. Trump traveled to Texas to receive a briefing from state leaders on the response to Hurricane Harvey. Before he made his way to Austin, he stopped in Corpus Christi.

Previously, as a candidate, Trump visited Austin in 2016 where he taped an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity at ACL Live downtown. He then held a campaign rally at the Travis County Expo Center.