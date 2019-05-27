Austin

What to do for Memorial Day around Central Texas

Posted: May 26, 2019 / 03:38 PM CDT / Updated: May 27, 2019 / 07:31 AM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas is in store for a warm and sunny Memorial Day. Here is a list of things you can do around Austin and in neighboring cities.

Pre Memorial Day Ceremony

Come see the 36th Infantry Division Band from Camp Mabry perform a variety of patriotic songs and big band sounds to get you in the spirit of the holiday. The event starts a 7 p.m. and goes through 8 p.m. at  2 Texas Drive in Georgetown. The event is free and open to everyone.

Memorial Day Service 

A Memorial Day Service will be held at the Texas State Cemetery at 909 Navasota St. and East 7th St. Starting at 9:30 a.m., there will be music and members of the Sons of the American Revolution will be dressed in period uniforms, bringing in the colors and firing a musket salute at the end of the service. The service takes place on “Republic Hill,” which is the Southwestern quadrant of the cemetery.

You are encouraged to bring a lawn chair if you want to attend and it is open to all.

Round Rock Memorial Day Ceremony

The Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Round Rock is throwing its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Park at 600 Pecan Ave. The event is hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9078, and begins at 11 a.m.

Beer for the Fallen, BBQ for the Brave

The Dripping Springs Brewery is throwing this donation event from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. For every pint sold they will donate $1 to the Blue Star Mothers Organization. Entry is free but it costs $10 per food plate and beer prices vary.

Poolapalooza in Cedar Park

In Cedar Park, you can beat the heat at Poolapalooza located at the city's Veterans Memorial Pool. The event will have live music, food, concessions and other activities. The event starts at noon and continues through 6 p.m.

 

