AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, the same day the civil rights leader was born and on what would’ve been his 95th birthday.

Community members will host the annual MLK Community March and Festival on Monday, beginning at 9 a.m. at the MLK Status on the University of Texas at Austin campus before concluding at Huston-Tillotson University.

The event is set to run from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday, per the City of Austin’s Center for Events.

Here’s a look at some of the traffic impacts expected due to the parade route.

Partial closures

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: Partially closed from Trinity to Brazos streets beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday. The road segment is set to fully reopen once marchers pass.

San Jacinto Boulevard: Partially closed from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to 11th Street beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday. The road segment is set to fully reopen at 10:45 a.m.

11th Street: Partially closed from Congress to Chalmers avenues beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. The road segment is set to fully reopen at 11:15 a.m.

Full closures

Chalmers Avenue: Fully closed from 11th to 8th streets beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. The road is set to reopen at 12 p.m.

More details on the event are available online.