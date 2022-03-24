AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The market for newly built homes in Central Texas is strong — and growing stronger by the day.

In February, the median home price in the city of Austin was $565,000. At the same time, there was only 0.3 months of inventory on the market, according to the Austin Board of Realtors. This means that if no new homes hit the market, the city would run out of stock in just over a week. For comparison, a balanced housing market has about six months of inventory.

But the market for new homes — a unique subset of Austin’s housing landscape — is bustling with its own kind of activity.

Both the number of sales and prices are rising for new builds in Austin, according to data from HomesUSA.com. The moving average of new home sales prices reached $561,134 in February, up about $2,000 from January. Sales were up slightly as well, with 421 new homes closing last month.

