What kind of police chief does the City of Austin need? Officials ask for input on hiring process

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– The search for a new Austin Police Chief will be much more public this time around.

Starting Monday, May 17, you’ll have a chance to voice what you think should be considered when hiring a new chief.

According to the City, Ralph and Anderson Associates will be assisting the city in the search to fill the new role. Since 2016, the City said the company has helped 35 cities across the country in their hiring process for police chiefs.

In a series of virtual community meetings, Austin residents will have provide feedback to consultants from Ralph and Anderson.

Here’s a list of all of the meetings and times:


Monday May 17, 2021                    12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Monday May 17, 2021                    6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Thursday May 20, 2021                  9:00 am – 10:00 am
Friday May 21, 2021                        10:00 am – 11:00 am
Friday May 21, 2021                        2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

This story will be updated after KXAN News at 9 and 10, by Reporter Jala Washington. She spoke to the President of the Austin Police Association, and the Director of the Austin Justice Coalition for their take on the new process.

