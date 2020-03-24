What is an essential business in Austin, Travis County?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin and Travis County have issued orders for people to stay at home starting at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 through April 13.

People are only allowed to go outside for “essential activities,” meaning health care, supplies and services (such as groceries and food), outdoor activity while maintaining social distancing, to care for others or if they work in “essential businesses, critical infrastructure and government services.” All non-essentials businesses and operations “must cease,” the order states.

The order states employees should not report to work and should self-quarantine if they have signs of a respiratory infection, have a fever, have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have traveled to an area the World Health Organization considers a “Hotspot.”

Austin and Travis County have also directed employers to minimize exposure, including having people work more than six feet apart unless it’s necessary to promote essential activities, require people to stay home when sick and allow them to stay at home without a doctor’s note. Employers should work to maintain the confidentiality of those who have or are suspected to have COVID-19 and have an infectious disease response plan.

Government Services

“For purposes of this Order, ‘Essential Government Functions’ means all services

needed to ensure the continuing operation of the government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public and all agencies that provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public,” the order states.

All sworn Police Department, Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services personnel emergency management personnel and emergency dispatchers

All court personnel, child protection and child welfare personnel

All military personnel

All personnel working for companies (including their subcontractors) who perform under contract to the Department of Defense providing materials and services to the Department of Defense

All personnel working for companies (including their subcontractors) who perform work under contract to State or Federal Governmental Entities for which they are required under state or federal law to remain open

Critical Infrastructure

Critical Infrastructure is “all public and private facilities and assets, including both physical and cyber systems, and other functions and sectors vital to the security, governance, public health, safety, and economic continuity of the City of Austin.”

banking and financial institutions

transit and transit facilities, transportation services, equipment and facilities

power, water, telecommunications, natural gas, and public utilities,

critical manufacturing including components for primary metals, machinery, electrical equipment and components, health and safety products and equipment, and transportation equipment

auto and vehicle parts manufacturing and assembly plants

technology manufacturing companies

information and communications, including press

emergency services

public health and medical services

fire and law enforcement

public works

agriculture and food

airport facilities and operations

sanitation services

other city government buildings or facilities, as designated by the City Manager

Construction, including public works construction, and construction of affordable housing or housing for individuals experiencing homelessness, social services construction, and other construction that supports essential uses, including essential businesses, government functions, or critical infrastructure, or otherwise as required in response to this public health emergency

Personnel and industries identified in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (“CISA”) Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce Memorandum dated March 19, 2020_to continue their operation appropriately modified to account for CDC workforce and consumer protection guidance.

Essential Businesses

“For the purposes of this Order, covered businesses include any for-profit, non-profit, or educational entities, regardless of the nature of the service, the function they perform, or its corporate or entity structure,” the order said.