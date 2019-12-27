What holiday things can be recycled vs. thrown in the trash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While some items belong in the trash, you might be surprised to to learn what can be recycled.

KXAN Photojournalist Frank Martinez got the answers today from Ashley Pace, with Austin Resource Recovery.

She separated items into three piles, explaining to KXAN that while many of your leftover holiday items can be recycled and put in the bin you have at home, others may need to be dropped off at their center.

“A lot of what you’re seeing around the holidays may be extra boxes, or gift boxes, wrapping paper. All of these things are absolutely acceptable in your blue recycling cart. And you can recycle these things from home. This pile in the middle are the hard to recycle items. These things can be dropped off at our recycle and reuse drop off center. Things like bubble wrap or plastic wrap, styrofoam or electronics. All of these things can be recycled. You just have to take that extra step to visit us.” Ashley Pace, Austin Resource Recovery

“Things like ribbons and bows. Shiny or foil papers or glitter papers, or packing peanuts. All of these things have alternative things that are recyclable,” said Pace.

The organization’s Recycle and Reuse Drop-Off Center is located at 2514 Business Center Drive.

But if you’re wondering what to do with a specific item, you can visit their website and use their “what do I do with” tool.