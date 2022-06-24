AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has been funding access to abortion since 2020.

City council members voted in 2019 to budget $150,000 to pay for things like transportation, child care and counseling for women seeking an abortion.

The money has been distributed to third-party organizations who offer those services.

The Supreme Court’s decision Friday to strike down Roe v. Wade puts that pot of money in limbo.

Roe required that states allow abortion at some time up to the point of fetal viability, around 24 weeks. In 1992, a decision on Planned Parenthood v. Casey cemented Roe’s holding.

Texas’ trigger law now also comes into play, making most abortions illegal with a few exceptions. That would go into effect in 30 days. The state law would only allow abortions if it was necessary to save the life of the pregnant person or if there was a risk of serious impairment because of the pregnancy.

Austin Public Health said $150,000 was allocated for FY22 for abortion assistance. KXAN spoke with Mayor Steve Adler, council member Alison Alter and APH. None knew yet what may happen to those funds moving forward.

“The Austin City Council has consistently supported the rights of women to make choices over their own bodies, reproductive health, and family planning. The City is prepared to take the steps necessary to implement any further resolutions passed by Council to protect these rights,” the city said in a statement to KXAN News.

Council Member José “Chito” Vela posted to the City of Austin Council Message Board shortly after the SCOTUS ruling, calling for a special meeting “as soon as possible.”

He said he and council member Vanessa Fuentes want to pass the GRACE Act: Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone. Vela said the policy recommendation would do three main things:

Ban using city funds to collect or report evidence related to abortion. Direct city manager to make abortion the lowest priority for criminal investigation and enforcement. Protections would apply to abortions that are not forced, “or criminally negligent to the health of the pregnant person seeking care,” or abortions that are part of evidence of another crime and “are being investigated specifically for that purpose.”

“I welcome any of my colleagues who wish to co-sponsor the GRACE Act, and I hope our city can be a source of grace to those who will be targeted for making what should be a private medical decision,” Vela wrote in his post, adding he looks forward to a special-called meeting this month.

If passed, the GRACE Act would only be recommendations, because city council cannot tell employees how to deal with a criminal case under Texas law and the Austin City Charter, according to a Q&A document Vela posted.

City executives, under the authority of the City Manager, would have to decide whether or not to implement the recommendations and how.

City council members passed another measure banning reproductive discrimination last week. However, the office in charge of crafting an ordinance has requested more time to flesh out any legal problems.