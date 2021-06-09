What does the future hold for old Brackenridge hospital? Developers’ ideas wanted

Austin

by: Kathryn Hardison, Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:
University of Medical Center Brackenridge_477019

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — More details will become available in the coming months on how developers can take part in the transformation of a 14-acre tract in downtown Austin that was once home to the University Medical Center Brackenridge campus.

Austin City Council is scheduled to consider final approval for a planned unit development request for the land at its June 10 meeting.

Council is preparing to go on a summer break and won’t reconvene until the end of July. So final approval on June 10 is needed for Central Health — the landowner and a provider of health care for low-income Travis County residents — to move forward with requests for information in the early fall, said Nikelle Meade, an attorney with Husch Blackwell LLP representing Central Health.

Read more from Austin Business Journal online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss