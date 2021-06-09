What does the future hold for old Brackenridge hospital? Developers’ ideas wanted

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — More details will become available in the coming months on how developers can take part in the transformation of a 14-acre tract in downtown Austin that was once home to the University Medical Center Brackenridge campus.

Austin City Council is scheduled to consider final approval for a planned unit development request for the land at its June 10 meeting.

Council is preparing to go on a summer break and won’t reconvene until the end of July. So final approval on June 10 is needed for Central Health — the landowner and a provider of health care for low-income Travis County residents — to move forward with requests for information in the early fall, said Nikelle Meade, an attorney with Husch Blackwell LLP representing Central Health.

