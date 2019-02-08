What do you think of single-use plastic bags? City seeks answers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Plastic bag. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city wants to know what you think about single-use plastic bags.

Austin residents are being called on to fill out a survey on their beliefs and behavior when it comes to single-use bags. The surveys will be available in English and Spanish and open from Friday to March 8.

In July 2018, Austin stopped enforcing a ban on plastic bags after the Texas Supreme Court ruled that cities cannot ban single-use bags.

After lifting the ban, Austin businesses have chosen to either continue not using plastic bags or reintroduce them. When the bag ban was lifted, city officials continued to combat the issue by working with the major retailers in Austin and surveying businesses.

Austin hopes to be a Zero Waste city by reducing the amount of trash sent to landfills by 90 percent by 2040. A 2015 study by the city showed in the two years the bag ordinance had been in effect, plastic bag litter was cut down to a quarter of what it had previously been.