AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week, a senior Amazon employee posted a memo online about hiring changes at the company over concerns of a recession.

“With the economy in an uncertain place and in light of how many people we have hired in the last few years, Andy and S-team decided this week to pause on new incremental hires in our corporate workforce,” wrote Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon.

She said they had already paused hiring in other areas over the last few weeks and plan to hold the pause for the next few months.

“In general, depending on the business or area of the company, we will hire backfills to replace employees who move on to new opportunities, and there are some targeted places where we will continue to hire people incrementally,” Galetti said in the memo. “We’re facing an unusual macro-economic environment, and want to balance our hiring and investments with being thoughtful about this economy.”

Amazon is one of the Austin area’s largest employers, with about 11,000 workers.

KXAN asked the company how those hiring practices would impact the Austin workforce.

“We are going to keep watching the economy and our own business and will adjust as makes sense, but our long-term intention and commitment to the communities where we have a presence remains unchanged,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an email to KXAN.

This comes in the wake of reports that one of the area’s other largest employers, Apple, is also initiating a hiring freeze, according to KXAN’s media partners at the Austin Business Journal, via Business Insider.

According to the reports, the tech giant would possibly be holding off on hiring new employees through next September.

It’s unclear if those hiring changes will impact Apple’s new campus under construction in North Austin, which is supposed to house thousands of new employees.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, also confirmed to the ABJ that it won’t be moving into the downtown high-rise it is leasing.

“We are currently evaluating our real estate portfolio globally and making focused, balanced investments to support our most strategic long-term priorities and lead the way in creating the workplace of the future,” a spokesperson said.

Smaller tech companies in the Austin area have announced layoffs.

According to the ABJ, state documents show the autonomous driving company, Argo AI LLC, laid off up to 78 workers in Austin after the business, backed by Ford, announced late last week that it was shutting down.

Iron Ox, the robotic farming company, confirmed to the ABJ it is laying off half of its workers.

According to real estate giant, CBRE’s latest Tech-30 report, Austin ranked among the most active tech markets in North America for office leasing activity since the third quarter of 2020.

The company, also undergoing layoffs, attributed that ranking to the city’s growth in both tech employment and office lease rates.

They said Austin ranked well in a few other key categories in this year’s report:

1 st in tech job growth of any U.S. city (3 rd in North America)

in tech job growth of any U.S. city (3 in North America) 3 rd in office rent growth between Q2 2020 & Q2 2022

in office rent growth between Q2 2020 & Q2 2022 5 th highest office net absorption rate in North America (Q3 2020-Q2 2022)

highest office net absorption rate in North America (Q3 2020-Q2 2022) Austin companies received $3.2 billion in VC funding in H1 2022 alone

Since 2013, SFO-based companies have leased 2.6M-SF in Austin. Boston-based firms have leased 1.1M-SF.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.