What can I bring to ACL Fest?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival is almost here, and this year’s festival has an updated list of items that are allowed in.

According to the ACL website, bags must be clear — made of plastic, vinyl or pvc — and not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6″. Bags will be restricted to small purses, totes and drawstring bags only.

Framed backpacks and backpacks with multiple pockets are not allowed.

Small clutch purses and fanny packs do not have to be clear as long as they do not have more than one pocket and do not exceed 4.5″ x 5.5.” All bags will be searched before entry.

While umbrellas are not allowed, it is suggested to bring a rain poncho, as two to five inches of rain are expected through the weekend, along with concern for potential flooding and lightning danger.

Either a printed negative COVID-19 result or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter the festival. Personal hand sanitizers are permitted, and masks will be required in certain areas.

ACL offers festival foods, drinks and sweets from Austin’s favorite restaurants — but remember outside food and beverages of any kind, including alcohol, as well as glass containers and coolers, are not allowed.

Empty reusable aluminum or plastic water bottles are permitted. Hydration packs are also allowed, and although they do not need to be clear, they must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

Basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras are allowed but cannot have detachable lenses or other accessories, including monopods, selfie sticks, tripods and GoPro mounts. Professional cameras, drones and professional audio or video recording equipment are prohibited.

Baby strollers, frisbees, chairs, binoculars, blankets, sheets and towels are permitted at the festival.

Leave wagons, carts, hammocks, tents, bicycles, skateboards, scooters and any personal motorized vehicles at home, as they are not permitted at ACL. The same is true for hammocks, tents, canopies or shade structures of any kind, along with pets, unless they are service animals.

Sunscreens in non-aerosol containers are allowed into the festival in the size 3.4 ounces or less. Aerosol containers of any kind are prohibited.

Over the counter medications are allowed in limited amounts. If you are in need of prescription medicine at the festival, though, a pharmacy-labeled container must be presented to medical staff located at each entrance gate.

Illegal and illicit substances, weapons, fireworks, explosives of any kind, large chains and spiked jewelry are prohibited.

Visit ACL’s website for more details.