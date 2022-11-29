AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin voters will head to the polls for a second time in a month as three city council seats and the mayoral race head to a runoff election. Here’s what you need to know about where and when to vote, what to bring and who’s all on the ballot.

When does early voting begin, and when is Election Day?

Early voting for the runoff election begins on Thursday and runs through Dec. 9, with Election Day slated for Dec. 13. Monday, Nov. 14 was the last day for residents to register to vote in the runoff election.

Voters will need to present one approved form of I.D. in order to cast a ballot. Approved forms include:

Texas Driver License

Texas Election I.D. Certificate

Texas Personal I.D. Card

Texas Handgun License

U.S. Citizenship Certificate with Photo

U.S. Military I.D. Card

U.S. Passport (Book or Card)

Who all is on the ballot?

Three city council races — Districts 3, 5 and 9 — along with the two highest placed mayoral candidates will vie again for their seats on Austin City Council. Runoff elections are called when no candidate earns more than 50% of the vote; in a runoff race, the two highest placing candidates from each qualifying race will face off in a subsequent election.

Remaining District 3 candidates are José Velásquez and Daniela Silva. Ryan Alter and Stephanie Bazan are back again on the ballot as District 5 candidates, while Zohaib ‘Zo’ Qadri and Linda Guerrero will face off again in the District 9 runoff.

Where can I vote?

The Travis County Clerk’s Office will have nearly 20 early voting polling locations for Austin’s December runoff, with dozens more on Election Day.

Early voting hours will run Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Polls will remain open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.