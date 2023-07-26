A person rests in the shade at Zilker Metropolitan Park on July 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department Board voted to recommend closing one of the parking options at Zilker Park. Now, Austin City Council will decide at a later date whether or not to approve that recommendation, which proposes a Sept. 4 closure date.

Polo Field, located between Andrew Zilker Road and Barton Springs Road, is currently open on weekends during the summer and some Fridays for special events or activities, according to the Austin Parks and Recreation Department.

The lot can accommodate approximately 750 spaces and is one of the largest parking options at Zilker Park. However, the board pointed to “extensive environmental degradation” due to parking and pedestrian circulation on the land, per documents.

If council does opt to close the overflow lot, what other options remain? Here’s a breakdown of available parking lots at or near Zilker Park, as well as a look at available shuttle services.

Stratford Rock area (large capacity): $7 per vehicle between March and September; 10 p.m. curfew, with no overnight parking allowed

Lot 4 (off Stratford Drive): $7 per vehicle at pay stations between March and September; 10 p.m. curfew, with no overnight parking allowed

Lot 3 (near sand volleyball court): $7 per vehicle at pay stations between March and September; 10 p.m. curfew, with no overnight parking allowed

Polo West parking lot (near Zilker Park Disc Golf Course): $7 per vehicle at pay stations between March and September; 10 p.m. curfew, with no overnight parking allowed

Polo parking lot (located near the polo picnic area): $7 per vehicle at pay stations between March and September; 10 p.m. curfew, with no overnight parking allowed

Barton Springs Pool parking area: $7 per vehicle at pay stations between March and September; 10 p.m. curfew, with no overnight parking allowed

Rock Garden parking lot: $7 per vehicle at pay stations between March and September; 10 p.m. curfew, with no overnight parking allowed

Moonlight Tower parking lot: $7 per car at pay stations between March and September; 10 p.m. curfew, with no overnight parking allowed

Playscape parking lot: $7 per vehicle at pay stations between March and September; 10 p.m. curfew, with no overnight parking allowed

Pecan Grove parking lot: $7 per vehicle at pay stations between March and September: 10 p.m. curfew, with no overnight parking allowed

Lot 1: $7 per vehicle at pay stations between March and September: 10 p.m. curfew, with no overnight parking allowed

Lot 2: $7 per vehicle at pay stations between March and September: 10 p.m. curfew, with no overnight parking allowed

Wright Field parking: $7 per vehicle at pay stations between March and September: 10 p.m. curfew, with no overnight parking allowed

Parking between The Monkey Tree, Wright Field: $7 per vehicle at pay stations between March and September: 10 p.m. curfew, with no overnight parking allowed

Barton Springs Pool south entrance: $7 per vehicle at pay stations between March and September: 10 p.m. curfew, with no overnight parking allowed

Barton Springs south gate parking lot: $7 per vehicle at pay stations between March and September: 10 p.m. curfew, with no overnight parking allowed

Additionally, the city re-launched its Zilker Park shuttle services back in May. Visitors can park at the One Texas Center parking garage through Sept. 4 and take a free shuttle to and from Zilker. The services will operate every Saturday and Sunday, as well as during the upcoming Labor Day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.