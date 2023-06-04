(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TBS)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We asked, you answered: While National Doughnut Day was celebrated on Friday, enjoying fried, sweet doughy treats is a yearlong love affair.

Where are the best doughnut shops in the greater Austin area? Here are the spots KXAN viewers recommended.

Round Rock Donuts

For nearly 100 years, Round Rock Donuts has been nationally renowned for its recipe, noted for its unique, orangey yellow dough tint. Its original location is at 106 W. Liberty Ave. in Round Rock, with a second location at 1614 E. Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park.

Donut Palace

Located at 820 S. Colorado St. in Lockhart, Donut Palace features daily menu offerings that include raised, cake and specialty donuts along with kolaches, croissants, biscuits and a variety of drinks.

Voodoo Doughnut

Portland’s funky, pink-tinted doughnut brand Voodoo Doughnut has become a staple in the Lone Star State’s capital, with two locations in Austin off East 6th Street and Burnet Road.

Grand Donuts

Located at 615 W. Slaughter Lane, Ste. 112 in Austin, Grand Donuts fans commended its classic doughnut flavors along with kolaches, breakfast sandwiches, croissants and breakfast tacos.

KC Doughnuts

Located at 8106 Brodie Lane, Ste. 105 in Austin, family-owned mom-and-pop shop KC Doughnuts features doughnuts, croissants, breakfast sandwiches and other morning-friendly treats.

The Salty

Open at 2000 S. Congress Ave., Austin, The Salty’s menu includes homemade pop tarts, biscuits, kolaches, coffee drinks and both classic and specialty doughnut flavors.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts opened a location at 18616 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 250 in Pflugerville that doughnuts, coffee and espresso drinks, ice cream and breakfast sandwiches.

Fresh Donuts

Located at 603 W. University Ave., Ste. 101 in Georgetown, Fresh Donuts’ menu includes doughnuts, sandwiches, kolaches and breakfast treats.

Bougie’s Donuts & Coffee

Bougie’s Donuts & Coffee, located at 5400 Brodie Lane, Ste. 930 in Austin, offers traditional, specialty and vegan doughnuts as well as coffee drinks.

Central Donut

Located at 1910 W. Braker Lane, Ste. 700 in Austin, Central Donut’s menu includes doughnuts, croissants, breakfast tacos and kolaches.

Mrs. Johnson’s Bakery

Located at 4909 Airport Blvd. in Austin, Mrs. Johnson’s Bakery includes a variety of doughnut flavors, doughnut holes, cinnamon rolls and drinks.

Gourdough’s

With two trailer locations at 1503 S. 1st St. and 10700 Menchaca Road, Gordough’s includes jumbo doughnuts along with doughnut holes.

Cheers Donuts

Located at 1300 Hwy. 123, Ste. 101 in San Marcos, Cheers Donuts includes a variety of doughnuts, kolaches and drinks.