AUSTIN (KXAN) — Resolutions are abound with the start of a new year. Some people might want to pick up a new hobby, while others might want to travel more.

While some might want to work on their fitness, others might also aim to improve their “lit”-ness, or how many books they can read in a year.

If you fall into the latter, here are some of the most popular books and audiobook titles checked out from the Austin Public Library.

Top adult print fiction books

  • The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
  • Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
  • The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
  • The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
  • The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
  • Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
  • It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
  • Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
  • The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
  • The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley

Top teen print fiction books

  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling
  • The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
  • The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
  • The Sea of Monsters by Rick Riordan
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling
  • The Tower of Nero by Rick Riordan
  • Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley
  • Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo
  • The Cruel Prince by Holly Black
  • We Were Liars by E. Lockhart

Top children print fiction books

In a unique turn of events, all of APL’s top children fiction books are by author and illustrator Mo Willems.

  • Should I Share My Ice Cream?
  • I Will Surprise My Friend!
  • Are You Ready to Play Outside?
  • The Thank You Book
  • Pigs Make Me Sneeze!
  • Elephants Cannot Dance!
  • I Really Like Slop!
  • I Love My New Toy!
  • My New Friend is So Fun!
  • I am Invited to a Party!

Top ebook, audiobook titles

  • The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
  • Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
  • The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab
  • Verity by Colleen Hoover
  • Dune (audiobook) by Frank Herbert
  • The Last Thing He Told Me (audiobook) by Laura Dave
  • The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
  • The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
  • Anxious People by Fredrik Backman
  • Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

You can explore APL’s full catalog of books, audiobooks and other materials online.