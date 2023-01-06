AUSTIN (KXAN) — Resolutions are abound with the start of a new year. Some people might want to pick up a new hobby, while others might want to travel more.
While some might want to work on their fitness, others might also aim to improve their “lit”-ness, or how many books they can read in a year.
If you fall into the latter, here are some of the most popular books and audiobook titles checked out from the Austin Public Library.
Top adult print fiction books
- The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
- The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
- The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
- Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
- It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
- Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
- The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
- The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley
Top teen print fiction books
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling
- The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
- The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
- The Sea of Monsters by Rick Riordan
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling
- The Tower of Nero by Rick Riordan
- Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley
- Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo
- The Cruel Prince by Holly Black
- We Were Liars by E. Lockhart
Top children print fiction books
In a unique turn of events, all of APL’s top children fiction books are by author and illustrator Mo Willems.
- Should I Share My Ice Cream?
- I Will Surprise My Friend!
- Are You Ready to Play Outside?
- The Thank You Book
- Pigs Make Me Sneeze!
- Elephants Cannot Dance!
- I Really Like Slop!
- I Love My New Toy!
- My New Friend is So Fun!
- I am Invited to a Party!
Top ebook, audiobook titles
- The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
- Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
- The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab
- Verity by Colleen Hoover
- Dune (audiobook) by Frank Herbert
- The Last Thing He Told Me (audiobook) by Laura Dave
- The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
- Anxious People by Fredrik Backman
- Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
You can explore APL’s full catalog of books, audiobooks and other materials online.