AUSTIN (KXAN) — Resolutions are abound with the start of a new year. Some people might want to pick up a new hobby, while others might want to travel more.

While some might want to work on their fitness, others might also aim to improve their “lit”-ness, or how many books they can read in a year.

If you fall into the latter, here are some of the most popular books and audiobook titles checked out from the Austin Public Library.

Top adult print fiction books

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley

Top teen print fiction books

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling

The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

The Sea of Monsters by Rick Riordan

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling

The Tower of Nero by Rick Riordan

Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

The Cruel Prince by Holly Black

We Were Liars by E. Lockhart

Top children print fiction books

In a unique turn of events, all of APL’s top children fiction books are by author and illustrator Mo Willems.

Should I Share My Ice Cream?

I Will Surprise My Friend!

Are You Ready to Play Outside?

The Thank You Book

Pigs Make Me Sneeze!

Elephants Cannot Dance!

I Really Like Slop!

I Love My New Toy!

My New Friend is So Fun!

I am Invited to a Party!

Top ebook, audiobook titles

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

Verity by Colleen Hoover

Dune (audiobook) by Frank Herbert

The Last Thing He Told Me (audiobook) by Laura Dave

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

You can explore APL’s full catalog of books, audiobooks and other materials online.