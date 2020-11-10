WeWork downtown Austin property could become home to Austin’s tallest tower yet

The view of the parking lot which currently occupies Waller Park Place, a site purchased by WeWork in 2018 which may soon house one of Austin’s tallest skyscrapers. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to newly released information, a prime spot of downtown Austin real estate owned by coworking space company WeWork could become home to the tallest skyscraper planned for Austin yet.

The latest update on this project was first reported by James Rambin, editor of the Austin Towers blog. Rambin saw leaked renderings on a Houston architecture forum, which depicted the tower and mixed-use development on the 4.7-acre property owned by WeWork, south of the intersection of Red River Street and Cesar Chavez Street.

The project is being developed by Lincoln Property Company and Kairoi Residential, with Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) Associates serving as the design architect and HKS, Inc. serving as the architect-of-record.

Rambin reports Seth Johnston, a senior vice president for LPC, confirmed the details of the renderings (depicting a mixed-use development and a supertall tower near Lady Bird Lake) shared in Austin Towers are “relatively accurate” and generally reflect the developer’s current plans for the site. While LPC could not confirm to Rambin the exact height of the project, they did confirm the building will qualify as “supertall” meaning it will be at least 984 feet.

The Waller Park Place property is shown on the left side of this photo, sitting across Cesar Chavez Street in Austin from the Austin Convention Center. A parking lot currently occupies this space next to Waller Creek. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)

A spokesperson for WeWork declined to comment to KXAN for this story.

KXAN has reached out to LPC and other partners on this project about these renderings and their plans for the site; we are awaiting a response.

Just how tall would this WeWork tower be?

Currently, The Independent (affectionately referred to as the Tetris Building or the Jenga Tower) at 301 West Avenue holds the crown for the tallest building in Austin at 685 feet.

The 6X Guadalupe tower project at 400 West 6th Street, which is also a project from LCP and Kairoi, is slated to be the next recipient of the title of “tallest building in Austin” when it is ultimately built up to a height of 845 feet, as the Austin American-Statesman has reported.

As Rambin pointed out in his reporting, the tallest tower in Texas currently is the JP Morgan Chase Tower in Houston which stands at 1,049 feet tall. Depending on how tall this Austin WeWork building is slated to be, it could have a shot at taking the title of the tallest building in the state.

“If built, it would be the most important development ever covered on this site, not just a game-changer for Austin’s skyline, but for the city’s status nationwide—we’re honestly at a loss for words, but we can’t wait to find out when this new benchmark for local growth expects to break ground,” he wrote.

The property

A view of the property when facing south on Cesar Chavez Street shows Waller Creek running west (pictured to the right) and a slope leading to brush on the east. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)

The property is referred to as Waller Park Place as it has Waller Creek as its western border. It sits across the street from the Austin Convention Center and to the west of the Rainey Street entertainment district. The land is divided by Red River Street, with a 1.4-acre portion to the east and a 3.3-acre property to the west which would house the supertall tower.

Presently the western portion of the site is occupied by several parking lots, a fenced-off construction area and lots of untrimmed brush along Waller Creek. The eastern portion is occupied by a parking lot.

A prior rendering of a project for the Waller Park Place property from back when The Sutton Company was owner. Presently WeWork is not the owner of this property and renderings for their anticipated development there have not been formally released. (Photo: The Downtown Austin Alliance Emerging Projects website)

This property was previously owned by The Sutton Company but has since been sold to Frank McCourt of McCourt Global, who according to Travis County records, sold the property to WeWork in December 2018. Austin Towers reports it has known since 2019 that WeWork and its parent company SoftBank Group were looking to build a tower in the Waller Creek area.

Austin Business Journal observed the Waller Park Place purchase was notable for WeWork who tends to lease existing office space.

At the time, McCourt told the ABJ of the sale to WeWork: “The new owners we selected will make the Waller Creek development a crown jewel in Austin’s future.”