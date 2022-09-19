AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three parking spots at Westlake High School are going for a steep price as part of a school fundraiser.

Westlake High’s PTO is auctioning three reserved student parking spots to raise money for the organization.

One of the spots was offered at a price of $20,000 “for that one lucky person who is not interested in bidding and just wants to support the WHS PTO,” the auction site says. It sold Monday, on the first day of the fundraiser.

Two more parking spots are up for auction with bids starting at $5,000.

The highest bid for the first spot was $10,000, as of Monday afternoon. The second spot was at a $5,000 bid. The auction ends Thursday at 4 p.m.

The three spots are in the school’s TLC parking lot, across the street from the school and near the softball fields, the auction website says.

The PTO’s 2021 parking spot auction sold four parking spots: three for $5,000 and one for $12,000.

In a statement, the PTO said it funds activities and improvements throughout the school year including staff appreciation lunches, classroom supplies, Senior Service Day supplies and other campus improvements. It said this school year’s focus is improving outdoor spaces for staff and students.

“For the past several years, we have auctioned off parking spaces as a way to raise money to give back to Westlake High School,” the statement said. “We are grateful for our Westlake families who choose to support our programs which help fund all of these efforts and more.”

Westlake High School’s website said junior and senior students can purchase parking permits for assigned parking spots. Permits are $150 for seniors and $40 per term for juniors.

Spots are assigned based on ranked lot choices. Seniors get priority in timestamp order, the website says.

Parent-teacher organizations, or PTOs, are separate from school districts. They are generally not covered by a school’s tax-exempt status, but they can apply for state tax exemption, according to the Texas Comptroller’s office. They are eligible for sales and franchise tax exemptions.

“Once approved, a PTO may buy tax-free goods and services that further the organization’s exempt purpose,” according to the comptroller’s website.

KXAN reached out to the PTO for more information about the fundraiser. This article will be updated with responses.