Westlake HS maintains national ranking, pulls ahead among top U.S. high schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake High School was named the 293rd top high school nationally by U.S. News & World Report for 2021, Westlake Principal Steve Ramsey announced April 28. The ranking marks a 5-spot jump from 2020, according to the release.

Alongside its overall national ranking, Westlake was dubbed the 152nd best high school nationwide for science, technology, engineering and math programs.

“Even with a challenging year, our students have shown incredible resilience and continue to excel at the highest of expectations,” Ramsey said in a statement. “We are proud of our students, staff and families who have helped overcome numerous obstacles this year, only to come out on top.”

Statewide, U.S. News named the campus as the 49th top Texas high school and the top Texas 6A high school for “comprehensive, four-year public high schools” that do not have a selective admissions process, such as magnet and charter schools. Westlake also earned the title as the sixth best Austin metro high school, per the announcement.

For more information on U.S. News’s public high school ranking process, view the methodology here.