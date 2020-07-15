Westlake community comes together to support beloved UPS driver through a tough time

UPS driver Torrey Word was greeted with signs on his normal route on Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Imagine a delivery man so friendly that even the neighborhood dogs stop barking when they see that it’s him.

That’s what the Westlake neighborhood in west Austin has with UPS delivery driver Torrey Word, who has been delivering mail in the area for about three and a half years.

Word, 42, always greets his customers with a smile and a “How are you?” – even though he has had a tough year personally.

Torrey Word’s customers came together to show how much they appreciate him

“I lost my mom three or four months ago,” Word explained. “But I never let my personal experiences change how I treat other people.

“I still greet people with a smile and ask how they are doing. I guess people noticed!”

People did notice.

When Word arrived in Westlake to deliver packages on Tuesday, he was met by a number of signs in his honor.

“Always delivering smiles,” “You’re the best, Torrey” and “Thanks, Torrey for all you deliver,” some of them read.

“Torrey for president,” said another.

Westlake resident Dalisa Gorthey said the community decided to come together to show Word how much they appreciate him. There are more than 20 signs on Word’s normal route as of Wednesday, she said.

Word, who has worked for UPS for about five years, said nothing like this has ever happened before.

“It was an awesome feeling, overwhelming,” he said. “I felt a lot of love.

“I don’t consider them customers, they are friends and family and they treat me as such. Some have invited me for dinner.”

Gorthey said that Word works long hours and always has time to talk – she even said that their dogs have been known to stop barking when they know it’s Word.

“My parents always taught me to treat people with respect and you will get it back,” Word added. “This is me getting it back.

“Thank you to everybody out here in Westlake. This will never be forgotten. This is the best thing to happen to me in a long while.”