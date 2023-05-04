A gas leak in Westlake Hills on May 3 resulted in businesses and residences having their gas shut off for repairs. | Ed Zavala KXAN News

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Services were fully restored shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday after reports of a gas leak prompted evacuations and road closures in Westlake Hills Wednesday, Texas Gas Service told KXAN.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the gas leak was reported at Westbrook Drive and Bee Caves Road, the Westlake Fire Department said on Twitter.

A small apartment complex was also evacuated due to the gas leak, Texas Gas Service said.

According to Texas Gas Service, a third party hit the natural gas line, which resulted in businesses and residences having their gas shut off to make repairs. As of Thursday, a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trailer arrived to provide backup natural gas service to customers as repairs continue.

Westbrook Drive was previously closed for safety reasons, and Texas Gas Service said that road was finally back open.

Additionally, Texas Gas Service said the third party who hit the line was expected to face possible consequences.