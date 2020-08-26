West Campus apartment complexes, residence halls prep for pandemic life

With UT students returning to campus many apartments and residence halls are making safety a priority

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As students from the University of Texas at Austin return to school, they will also be returning to residence halls and apartment complexes, but how do you stop the spread in an area with so many people?

Joe Cascino, a junior at UT, knows not everyone is following the rules when it comes to COVID-19 safety.

“I walked around last night and I saw people on a rooftop partying,” Cascino said.

He says he is doing his best to keep his roommates and others as safe as possible.

“We try to limit our social interactions outside of the house to just taking walks, getting groceries,” Cascino said.

As UT students return to school, West Campus apartments and residence halls are filling up once again, but many have new rules.

“It is certainly a different experience being in West Campus today than it was a year or so ago,” said Jason Wills, Senior Vice President of Development, American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities manages multiple apartment and residence halls close to UT, like ‘The Castilian’, ‘The Vintage’ and ‘The Texan.’

With more than 6,000 beds in their complexes, they are pushing for safer communities by asking residents to be safe.

“We wanted to engage our residents and say part of this is you have to change your behavior and the way you exist as a community,” Wills said.

American Campus Communities is also pushing their “Be safe. Be smart. Do your part,” program which will focus on cleanliness and disinfection practices for surfaces in communities’ residential units and in common areas such as academic success centers, fitness centers and social areas. These practices will help offer protection for residents and staff members throughout the communities.

“It began with us identifying every single point that a person would touch in community spaces whether it is a light switch or a door handle,” Wills said.

Cascino says the apartments can only do so much and if communities want to keep COVID-19 out they will have to avoid high risk situations.

“I think that responsibility falls on the individual and not on the complex.”

American Campus Communities says they will offer services to residents that have to quarantine, like dropping off food and taking out their trash.