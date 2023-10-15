AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews brought a fire under control after it sparked up in west Austin Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials said in a social media post they were working a fire in the 2500 block of Toro Canyon Road, near the Westlake Highlands neighborhood.

Officials said AFD crews responded to the fire alongside Travis County Emergency Services District No. 9 — or the Westlake Fire Department — units.

The fire was reported in an exterior electrical panel that had spread into the wall. Officials said it was under control as of 4:40 p.m.