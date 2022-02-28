‘We’re trying to protect this industry, what’s left of it’: Divide over Austin taxicab proposal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A proposal going before Austin City Council this week that would change local taxicab requirements is receiving pushback from at least one of the city’s three remaining cab companies.

Since 1950, Austin’s cab industry has been considered a public utility, therefore requiring companies to secure and maintain franchise agreements with the city.

The Austin Transportation Department (ATD) is looking to repeal those franchise requirements and instead allow taxi companies to operate the same way limousines, pedicabs and scooters do — with less red tape and a faster application approval process.

ATD officials have said the plan would help the struggling industry and put more taxis on the road.

City council will discuss the matter during a Tuesday work session. A vote is currently slated for Thursday’s regular meeting.

Hassan Aruri, owner of Central City Taxi, told KXAN he’s concerned the switch would mean ATD would handle decisions affecting his business, rather than potential changes going through the full city council.

“[ATD] is trying take that power away from the city council,” Aruri said. “We’re trying to protect this industry, what’s left of it, by making sure that the rules are not in the hands of only a few individuals.”



ATD did not respond to KXAN’s request for an interview Monday.

During a presentation to the city’s mobility committee last month, city officials said they were familiar with the cab company’s concern, adding the idea new rules “could be changed quickly by ATD management” is “not the case.”

“In fact, it would almost be an identical ordinance to the franchise ordinance now,” Division Manager Jacob Culberson told the committee.

Council member Kathie Tovo told KXAN Monday she had yet to make up her mind on ATD’s recommendation, but said she recognizes the taxicab industry needs all the help it can get as it tries to compete with rideshare companies and recover from the pandemic.

“The last time I called for [a cab] to go to the airport in the middle of the night, it didn’t arrive,” Tovo said. “When I called back, they said they didn’t have anybody to fulfill that order.”

There are currently three cab companies operating in Austin, according to the city: Yellow Cab, Central City Taxi and ATX CO-OP Taxi.

Two other companies, Longhorn Taxicab Co. and Lone Star Cab, both shut down in 2020.

Data from the transportation department shows in fiscal year 2018-19, there were 1,016 cabs in service within the city. That figure dropped to 220 cabs last fiscal year, though city officials have said the number is slowly increasing.