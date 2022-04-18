AUSTIN (KXAN) — All puppy adoption fees are being waived at Austin Pets Alive! through Sunday, after the shelter received an influx of puppies in need of treatment for parvovirus.

Currently, APA!’s Town Lake Animal Center has 50 puppies available for adoption. On average, the facility has between 10 and 20 puppies looking for their forever homes. APA!’s typical adoption fee is $300 for puppies.

This latest surge follows the shelter’s puppy intake from five other rescue organizations that weren’t able to treat parvo. The waived fee comes as the shelter is working to make room for additional kennels and puppies that have been treated and tested negative for parvo.

“We’re desperate,” an APA! spokesperson told KXAN.

APA!’s Town Lake Animal Center, located at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St., will be open from noon until 6 p.m. now through Sunday. While adoption fees are waived, surgery deposits still apply, APA! said in an email.

“Please help us get the word out about our need to get puppies out of the kennels and into homes!” the email added.