Welcome home! LBJ Wildflower Center mascot owl returns for season

For 11 years, a great horned owl named Athena has been a staple sight at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. (Courtesy: Bill J. Boyd)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a delayed return for the nesting season, Athena the owl, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center’s unofficial “mascot,” has returned back to the center for the spring.

Athena is a great horned owl, a non-migratory bird that is a resident species to Central Texas. Over the past decade, Athena would typically return to the wildflower center for nesting between Feb. 3 and Feb. 18.

Officials with the center confirmed Athena returned to her nest — located just above the courtyard entrance — this week.

“Athena has indeed returned!” a spokesperson said in an email. “As environmental stewards, we want to give her a chance to get settled in before drawing too much attention to her nest.”

Staff asks that people be mindful not to overwhelm the center to catch a glimpse of Athena as she settles in for the season. Between large crowds and an impending cold front, they request guests let Athena rest this week before warmer weather comes next week.

Still, center staff said they’re overjoyed at her return to the nest.

“I would say one of the things that owls are known for is being wise, and it does feel that way when Athena’s here and you walk into the wildflower center, and she’s kind of sitting there in the corner just watching,” Executive Director Lee Clippard told KXAN in February. “You sort of feel protected, somehow, by Athena.”