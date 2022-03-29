AUSTIN (KXAN) — Once it opens its doors in April, the Moody Center will be the newest venue for entertainment and sports in Austin.

“We are really excited to be able to bring this new venue to Austin,” said Stormie Wilfong, senior manager of people and culture with the arena. It will host large entertainment acts and both Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball programs.

Before it opens, however, there’s some hiring to be done.

“That is going to be anything from ticket sellers at the window to ticket takers at the door, guest services, bartenders,” Wilfong said.

Wilfong said it can be a challenge finding employees as the pandemic continues, but a partnership with Indeed to fill positions fast is something officials are banking on.

“It is much harder for employers than it has been in the past in particular in hospitality,” said Chris Hyams, Indeed CEO.

Indeed has helped venue officials hold both in-person job fairs and virtual events to fill positions.

“We started out with an in-person event at the Erwin Center in February and they hired 250 people in a single day,” Hyams said.

Pay starts at $15 an hour depending on the position.

“Plus it is in live sports and entertainment so it is a fun industry,” Wilfong said.

The first concert at the Moody Center is April 20. John Mayer plays the inaugural show, then plays again the next night. Bon Jovi and Justin Bieber will hold concerts there before the official grand opening April 29-30 with George Strait, Willie Nelson and the Randy Rogers Band.